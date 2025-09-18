Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Josts Engineering secures Rs 3-cr order from Hindustan Aeronautics

Josts Engineering secures Rs 3-cr order from Hindustan Aeronautics

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Josts Engineering Company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2.54 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics for the supply of 46 three-wheeler platform trucks.

The total order value is Rs 2.54 crore, with staggered deliveries scheduled until December 2029.

Josts Engineering Company is in the business of material handling and engineered products.

Hindustan Aeronautics is engaged in the business of manufacturing aircraft and helicopters and repairing and maintaining aircraft and helicopters.

Shares of Josts Engineering Company rose 0.21% to Rs 364, while Hindustan Aeronautics slipped 0.82% to Rs 4,850.55 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

