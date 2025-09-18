Meta Infotech rises after bagging Rs 17-cr orders

Meta Infotech added 3.44% to Rs 162.20 after the company announced that it has secured fresh and renewal purchase orders aggregating to Rs 16.63 crore for onsite sustenance resource services.

The orders comprise a renewal contract worth Rs 6.83 crore, valid from 1 September 2025 to 31 August 2026, and a fresh order worth Rs 9.8 crore, valid from 17 July 2025 to 16 July 2026.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products.

The company reported a 60.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.51 crore, while revenue from operations rose 40.3% to Rs 152.13 crore in FY25 over FY24.