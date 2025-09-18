Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intense Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Intense Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
STL Networks Ltd, Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd, IRM Energy Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2025.

Intense Technologies Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 106.22 at 18-Sep-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4340 shares in the past one month.

STL Networks Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 30.31. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd spiked 16.00% to Rs 164.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6160 shares in the past one month.

IRM Energy Ltd jumped 14.70% to Rs 378.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14041 shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd advanced 12.02% to Rs 10.53. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

