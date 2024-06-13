Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jotindra Steel & Tubes standalone net profit rises 127.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Jotindra Steel &amp; Tubes standalone net profit rises 127.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 52.45% to Rs 24.72 crore

Net profit of Jotindra Steel & Tubes rose 127.09% to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.45% to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 103.61% to Rs 50.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.16% to Rs 74.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.7251.99 -52 74.19158.39 -53 OPM %-0.8151.72 -1.6319.60 - PBDT43.9627.72 59 51.9634.18 52 PBT43.8127.41 60 50.7532.90 54 NP44.1019.42 127 50.7224.91 104

