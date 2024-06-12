Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's CPI Inflation Eases To 12-Month Low At 4.75% In May

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
India's retail inflation eased to a 12-month low of 4.75% in May on an annual basis, down from 4.83% in April, according to government data released on Wednesday.

With this, retail inflation has remained within the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 2-6% since September 2023.

Year-on-year inflation rate based on the all-India Consumer Price Index (CPI) number is 4.75% (Provisional) for May 2024. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban areas are 5.28% and 4.15%, respectively, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.

The CPI inflation in May 2024 is, however, higher than the 4.31 per cent recorded in the year-ago month of May 2023.

Inflation in the food basket was 8.69 per cent in May, marginally down from 8.70 per cent in April, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

