India Retail Inflation Eases To 1-year low Of 4.75% in May

Indias annual inflation rate based on all India Consumer Price Index (CPI) number came in at 4.75% for the month of May, 2024, according to government data released on Wednesday. Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban is 5.28% and 4.15%, respectively. All India inflation based on General CPI is lowest for the month of May 2024 is at a one-year low. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.83% in April 2024 and 4.31% in May 2023. Inflation in the food basket was 8.69%in May, marginally down from 8.70%in April, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

