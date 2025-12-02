Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales decline 38.85% to Rs 260.79 crore

Net Loss of Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reported to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 38.85% to Rs 260.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 426.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.260.79426.513.490.38-2.67-9.06-4.30-10.92-4.30-10.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News