Afcons Infra secures Rs 884-cr EPC order

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Afcons Infrastructure announced that it secured an order worth Rs 884 crore in November for civil infrastructure works under its marine and industrial business unit.

The contracts fall under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) category. The company added that these orders were booked during the month across the marine and industrial BU.

Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It is a well-diversified infrastructure construction company, and it has delivered projects ranging from expressways, underground and elevated metros, railways, bridges, dams, irrigation systems, hydro, water supply, ports, breakwaters, and oil & gas around the world.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 22.4% to Rs 105.08 crore despite a 1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,989.39 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Afcons Infrastructure rose 1.13% to close at Rs 408.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

