Kansai Nerolac Paints allots 7,922 equity shares under RSUP

The Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints has approved the allotment of 7,922 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up, pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units granted under the Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited - Restricted Stock Units Plan, 2022 (RSU Plan 2022).

