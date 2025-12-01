Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEI Industries starts trial production at new unit in Sanand, Gujarat

KEI Industries starts trial production at new unit in Sanand, Gujarat

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
KEI Industries has started trial production (first phase for LT/HT Cables) at its green field unit located at Plot No. 1012 - 1023 Sanand-II, BoI Engineering Industrial Estate GIDC, Ahmedabad - (Gujarat) - 382170. Muhurat Puja and commercial production at the said new unit is expected by 10 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

