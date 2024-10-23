JSW Energy gains after arm inks pact with SECI for 700-MW solar capacity

JSW Energy added 1.36% to Rs 678.90 after the company's step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Eleven, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for ISTS connected solar capacity of 700 MW.

The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 2.56/KWh. The project is expected to be commissioned within 24 months.

JSW Energy aims to achieve an operational capacity of 10 GW by FY 2025. Currently, the company operates 7.9 GW of capacity across thermal, hydro, and renewable energy sources. Additionally, it has secured 16.2 GWh of energy storage capacity through a battery energy storage system and a hydro pumped storage project. Looking ahead, JSW Energy has set ambitious targets to reach 20 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030. The company is also committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

