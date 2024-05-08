JSW Energy Q4 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 351 cr

The power generation company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.15% to Rs 351.34 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 272.05 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew by 3.21% year on year to Rs 2,755.87crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA was at Rs 1,292 crore in the March quarter, up 46.65% YoY, driven by incremental contribution from renewable portfolio and strong thermal performance. EBITDA margin improved to 45% in Q4 FY24 as against 31% posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the quarter, net generation stood at 6,397 MUs, up 26% YoY driven by higher contribution from acquired and greenfield RE capacity additions and higher thermal generation.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 16.58% to Rs 1722.71 crore on 11.71% increase in revenue to Rs 11,485.91 crore in FY24 over FY23.

The consolidated net worth and net debt as on 31 March 2024 were Rs 20,832 crore and Rs 26,636 crore respectively, resulting in net debt to equity ratio of 1.3x.

Liquidity continues to be strong with cash balances at Rs 4,691 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved fund raising upto Rs 10,000 crore in one or more tranches, through the issuance of eligible securities of the company by way of private offerings and / or on a preferential allotment basis and / or a qualified institutions placement or any other method or combination thereof.

Separately, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

SW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) and Salboni (West Bengal).

