Balaji Amines standalone net profit rises 65.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 5.81% to Rs 367.17 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines rose 65.92% to Rs 62.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 367.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 347.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.72% to Rs 171.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 227.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.50% to Rs 1337.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1726.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales367.17347.01 6 1337.841726.28 -23 OPM %24.2115.96 -18.4319.09 - PBDT94.0658.83 60 265.26336.63 -21 PBT84.7151.00 66 231.61305.37 -24 NP62.6037.73 66 171.30227.54 -25

First Published: May 08 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

