JSW Energy's subsidiary inks PPA with SECI under FDRE scheme

JSW Energy said that its wholly owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the SECI- FDRE Tranche IV scheme.

As per the terms of the agreement, JSW Neo would supply 230 MW ISTS connected firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) to SECI.

The agreement has been signed for tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 4.98 per Kilowatt-hour (kWh).

With this, the companys total under-construction capacity stands at 12.9 GW, and its total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 30.2 GW.

Sharad Mahendra, joint managing director and CEO of JSW Energy, said: "We are proud to announce the signing of our first power purchase agreement for a load following firm and dispatchable renewable energy project."