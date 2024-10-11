JSW Energy signs Energy Storage Facility Agreement with MSEDCL

For 1,500 MW / 12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage

JSW Energy PSP Two, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy has signed Energy Storage Facility Agreement (ESFA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for procurement of 1,500 MW / 12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage.

The ESFA is signed following our announcement of receiving the letter of intent on 01 October 2024. The ESFA is for supply of energy storage capacity for a period of 40 years where the company will be entitled to receive a fixed capacity charge of Rs 84.66 lakhs per MW per annum.