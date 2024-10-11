Sudarshan Chemical to acquire Germany-based Heubach Group

Sudarshan Chemical Industries has entered into a definitive agreement with the Germany-based Heubach Group, on its acquisition in a combination of an asset and share deal.

This strategic acquisition will create a global pigment company, combining SCIL's operations and expertise with Heubach's technological capabilities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Post-acquisition, the combined company will have a broad pigment portfolio of high-quality products and a strong presence in major markets including Europe and the Americas. It will enhance SCIL's product portfolio, giving it access to customers and a diversified asset footprint across 19 sites globally. The combined company will be led by Rajesh Rathi and a high performing management team with quality execution skills and technical competency.