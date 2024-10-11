Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoco Remedies update on USFDA inspection of its facilities in Goa

Indoco Remedies update on USFDA inspection of its facilities in Goa

Image
Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indoco Remedies has received regulatory status from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), for its facilities located at Goa Plant-II & III, L-32,33,34, Verna Industrial Area, Verna, Goa, Goa 403722, India (Facility), following an inspection conducted by USFDA in July 2024.

The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of this Facility remains as 'Official Action Indicated' (OAI).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Facility had been inspected by the USFDA in February 2023 and had received an OAI status in May 2023.

Indoco is comprehensively working on the remedial action plan at the Facility which will be completed by Q3 2024.

Indoco had planned to inform USFDA for the inspection readiness post completion of the remedial action. However, USFDA had visited the Facility in July 2024, while the remedial action was still in progress. Hence, the compliance status of the Facility received as 'OAI' dated 10th October 2024, remains the same

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian hostel chains aim for global expansion amid rise of digital nomadism

Rupee breaches 84 mark against US dollar as FPIs pull out of equities

About 150 militants waiting at launchpads across LoC to enter Kashmir: BSF

India vs New Zealand Test series full schedule, venues, timings, streaming

Nobel Peace Prize 2024 awarded to Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story