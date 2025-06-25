JSW Energy signs PPA with NHPC for 300 MW solar-wind hybrid capacity

JSW Energy, through its stepdown subsidiary Energizent Power, has signed Power Purchase Agreement with NHPC for ISTS-connected 300 MW Solar-Wind Hybrid Capacity. The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 3.49/KWh. The aforesaid project is expected to be commissioned in the next 24 months and is located in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

