KNR Constructions JV wins Rs 4,800 cr Banhardih coal mining block contract

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
KNR Constructions has received a letter of acceptance for Short Term Contract for Development and Operation of Banhardih Coal Mining Block in the State of Jharkhand from Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (A subsidiary of NTPC in Joint venture with JBVNL), awarded to M/s KNRCL-HCPL (JV) (KNR Constructions: 74%, Harsha Constructions: 26%).

The contract is valued at Rs 4,800.57 crore with contract period of 5 operating years plus initial development stage period of 360 days entailing a mine reserve of 34.50 million tonnes.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

