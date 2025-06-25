Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Om Infra secures contracts worth Rs 199 cr

Om Infra secures contracts worth Rs 199 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Om Infra has been awarded contracts of Rs. 199 crore as under:

1. Ex- Works Supply and CIF/CIP supply, if any, of all Equipment and materials including mandatory spares & mandatory tools & Tackles identifying separately the CIF/CIP and Ex- works components of the supply for Lot -5B Package for Hydro-Mechanical works for intake and draft Tub Gates and Hoists of Dibang Multipurpose project, 2880 MW located in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, India as first contract of Rs. 167.86 crore.

2. Providing all services i.e. inland transportation for delivery at site, uploading, storage, handling at site, installation, testing and commissioning including performance testing in respect of all the equipment supplied under first contract and any other services specified in the contract document for Lot -5B Package for Hydro-Mechanical works for intake and draft Tub Gates and Hoists of Dibang Multipurpose project, 2880 MW located in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, India as second contract of Rs. 31.98 crore.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

