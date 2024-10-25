Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 27.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 4.78 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 27.67% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.785.22-56.90-1.153.633.103.022.472.632.06

