BEL bags order worth more than Rs 500 crore since Sept'24; FY25 orderbook at Rs 7,689 crore

Bharat Electronics said that it has bagged orders worth more than Rs 500 crore in the last month.

The major orders received include EMI shelters, AMC for integrated air command and control system nodes, upgrade / spares for gun systems, spares for radars, communication system etc.

With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs 7,689 crore in the current financial year.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuses in the defence segment. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 51.14% stake in the company.