JSW Infra drops after Q2 PAT slips 3% YoY to Rs 361 cr

JSW Infrastructure declined 3.53% to Rs 298.15 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 2.8% to Rs 361.24 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 371.51 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 26.4% YoY to Rs 1265.59 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 16.4% to Rs 463.29 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 553.94 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 716 crore, registering the growth of 18% compared with Rs 607 crore posted in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 52.2% in Q2 FY26 as against 55.8% in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, the company handled cargo volumes of 28.9 Million Tonnes which is higher by 3% over the last year. Volume growth was primarily driven by strong performance at South West Port, Jaigarh Port, and Dharamtar Port. Additionally, interim operations at the Tuticorin terminal and the JNPA liquid terminal contributed positively.

Despite strong contributions from key ports, growth was moderated by a 2.1 million tonnes shortfall during the quarter at the Paradip Iron Ore terminal, driven by weak seaborne iron ore export market conditions. Without these headwinds, overall growth would have been closer to 10%. The group cargo has increased to 15.7 million tonnes from 14.8 million tonnes, representing 6% growth and the share of group volume stood at 54% as against 52% a year ago. Navkar Corporation delivered strong operational and financial results in Q2 FY2026. Total EXIM cargo volumes reached 79,000 TEUs, representing a robust 20% year-on-year growth. Domestic cargo volumes stood at 394,000 metric tonnes, up 46% compared to the same period last year.

The increase in port volumes and strong performance of Navkar Corps business translated to 26% year-on-year growth in the operational revenue which stood at Rs 1,266 crore. Operational EBITDA increased to Rs 610 crore (up 17% YoY). Consequently, PAT stood at Rs 369 crore. As previously announced the company has embarked on a growth plan to increase its cargo handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by FY 2030 or earlier, up from the current capacity of 177 MTPA. To achieve this, it has outlined a comprehensive capital expenditure (capex) plan of Rs 30,000 crore. Additionally, the company has earmarked Rs 9,000 crore for expanding its logistics segment. This expansion aims to build on the Navkar acquisition to develop a robust pan-India logistics network.