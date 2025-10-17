Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell 'Jag Pooja' Medium Range Product Tanker

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell 'Jag Pooja' Medium Range Product Tanker

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to sell its 2005 built Medium Range Product Tanker, Jag Pooja of about 48,539 dwt on 17 October 2025 to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by Q3 FY26.

Including Jag Pooja, the company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 26 tankers (5 crude tankers, 17 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 14 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.21 mn dwt.

Additionally, in Q2 FY26, the company has contracted to buy one secondhand Suezmax crude tanker, and contracted to sell one secondhand Suezmax crude tanker. These three purchase & sale transactions are expected to happen by Q3 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indegene expands its consulting practice to support life sciences organizations

Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 295 cr

Subros wins new order of Rs 27 cr from Indian Railways

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 10.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story