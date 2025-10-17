Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Technologies acquires balance 24% stake in Applied Research International

Zen Technologies acquires balance 24% stake in Applied Research International

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Zen Technologies announced that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining 24% equity stake in Applied Research International (ARIPL), following its earlier purchase of a 76% stake in February 2025. With this transaction, ARIPL has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Zen Technologies.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Zen Technologies' position as one of India's most diversified simulation and defence technology companies. Full ownership of ARIPL enables Zen to extend its simulation expertise into the naval and marine domains, complementing its existing leadership in land and air defence solutions.

With this integration, Zen Technologies will now be able to deliver comprehensive, multi domain simulation and training systems that cater to the evolving requirements of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. This acquisition represents a key step in Zen's mission to provide advanced, indigenously designed defence technologies that enhance preparedness, reduce foreign dependency, and improve operational readiness across Indian armed forces

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

