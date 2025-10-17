Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nureca Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd and SIL Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 October 2025.

Nureca Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd and SIL Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 October 2025.

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 64.39 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 69954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6204 shares in the past one month.

Nureca Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 288.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1091 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 324.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 191 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd rose 16.01% to Rs 171.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 525 shares in the past one month.

SIL Investments Ltd jumped 15.80% to Rs 745.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 566 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PB Fintech allots 20.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Zen Technologies acquires balance 24% stake in Applied Research International

SpiceJet offers Indian pilgrims non-stop flights to Najraf, Iraq

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell 'Jag Pooja' Medium Range Product Tanker

Indegene expands its consulting practice to support life sciences organizations

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story