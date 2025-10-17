Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nureca Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd and SIL Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 October 2025.

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 64.39 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 69954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6204 shares in the past one month.

Nureca Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 288.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1091 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 324.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 191 shares in the past one month. Ganges Securities Ltd rose 16.01% to Rs 171.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 525 shares in the past one month. SIL Investments Ltd jumped 15.80% to Rs 745.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 566 shares in the past one month.