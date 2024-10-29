NTPC Ltd Spikes 1.89%

NTPC Ltd has lost 5.98% over last one month compared to 10.44% fall in BSE Power index and 6.78% drop in the SENSEX

NTPC Ltd rose 1.89% today to trade at Rs 411.4. The BSE Power index is up 0.29% to quote at 7790.56. The index is down 10.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 1.04% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd added 0.67% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 75.99 % over last one year compared to the 24.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NTPC Ltd has lost 5.98% over last one month compared to 10.44% fall in BSE Power index and 6.78% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 48284 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.82 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 448.3 on 30 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 230.75 on 30 Oct 2023.

