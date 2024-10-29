Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 28.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.08% to Rs 5179.36 croreNet profit of Quess Corp rose 28.77% to Rs 92.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 5179.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4748.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5179.364748.34 9 OPM %3.783.44 -PBDT171.54150.52 14 PBT101.8280.87 26 NP92.3971.75 29
