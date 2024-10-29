Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 28.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.08% to Rs 5179.36 crore

Net profit of Quess Corp rose 28.77% to Rs 92.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 5179.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4748.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5179.364748.343.783.44171.54150.52101.8280.8792.3971.75

