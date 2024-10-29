Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 3.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.77% to Rs 942.57 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 3.45% to Rs 48.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 942.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 949.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.942.57949.8710.359.1094.8681.9565.0954.3848.8947.26

