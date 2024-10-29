Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 3.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 0.77% to Rs 942.57 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 3.45% to Rs 48.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 942.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 949.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales942.57949.87 -1 OPM %10.359.10 -PBDT94.8681.95 16 PBT65.0954.38 20 NP48.8947.26 3

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

