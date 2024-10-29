Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Tata Technologies, Adani Enterprises, Suzlon Energy

Dixon Technologies, Escorts Kubota, IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank.

Result Today:

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Allied Blenders, Voltas, Hitachi Energy, Marico, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki (Standalone), APL Apollo, Canara Bank (Standalone), Welspun Enterprises, Edelweiss Financial (Standalone), Force Motors, GSK Pharma, HUDCO, Vedant Fashions, Motisons Jewellers, Prestige Estates, Somany Ceramics, V-Guard Industries, V-Mart Retail, and Kirloskar Brothers will declare their result later today.

Stock to Watch:

Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,593.2 crore in Q2 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 1,340.7 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 11.95% YoY to Rs 41,473.3 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by strong momentum in India and sustained constant currency growth in Africa.

Suzlon Energys consolidated net profit jumped 96% to Rs 200.60 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 102.29 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue increased 48% YoY to Rs 2,103.38 crore during the quarter.

Gillette India's standalone net profit increased 43% to Rs 133 crore on 17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1782 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Tata Technologies' consolidated net profit declined 2.9% to Rs 157 crore on 2.2% increase in revenue to Rs 1,296 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Pfizers standalone net profit increased 6.3% to Rs 158 crore on 2.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 589 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Ideaforge Technology reported net loss of Rs 13.72 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 0.8 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 56.34% YoY to Rs 37.10 crore in Q2 FY25.

