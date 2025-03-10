JSW Steel gains after crude steel production climbs 12% YoY in February 2025

JSW Steel advanced 1.86% to Rs 1030 after the company said that its consolidated crude steel production jumped 12% to 24.07 lakh tonnes in February 2025 as compared with 21.50 lakh tonnes produced in February 2024.

The Indian unit of the company registered steel production volume of 23.32 lakh tonnes in February 2025, registering the growth of 13% as compared with 20.59 lakh tonnes volume in February 2024. The capacity utilization at Indian operations stood at 93.5% in February 2025.

Ohio-based JSW Steel USA has reported steel production volume of 0.75 lakh tonnes for the February 2025, recording de-growth of 70.65% as compared with 0.91 lakh tonnes recorded in February 2024.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.

The company reported 70.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 719 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,450 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 1.32% YoY to Rs 40,793 crore during the quarter.

