EIH add two new resorts in Rishikesh

In keeping with EIH's strategic expansion, The Oberoi Group announced the addition of two new resorts in Rishikesh. An 80-key Luxury Oberoi Resort that will carry the vilas name symbolising unparalleled luxury and personalised service as part of its branding. The second will be a distinctive 120-key five-star hotel with the Trident branding. Both hotels will be managed by EIH, The Oberoi Group's flagship company.

The two resorts in Rishikesh to be managed by EIH are in addition to the 19 properties previously announced as part of EIH's ambitious growth strategy, that includes 16 hotels, two luxury boats, and a Nile cruiser to be completed by 2029.

