National Aluminium Company Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 184.4, up 4.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 125.02% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% jump in NIFTY and a 63.57% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 184.4, up 4.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 1.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9094.8, up 2.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 115.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 190.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 187.4, up 5.58% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 125.02% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% jump in NIFTY and a 63.57% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 20.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

