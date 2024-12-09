JSW Steel reports 5% growth in consolidated production in Nov'24

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of November'24 at 23.23 lakh tonnes. Indian Operation production was higher by 7% YoY while consolidated Crude Steel production grew by 5% YoY. Capacity utilisation for November 24 at Indian Operations was stood at 94%.

The break-up of production is as below: (lakh tonnes)

Particulars Nov'24 Nov'23 YoY Indian Operations 22.53 21.4 7% JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.70 0.90 Consolidated Production 23.23 22.04 5%

