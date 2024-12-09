Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel reports 5% growth in consolidated production in Nov'24

JSW Steel reports 5% growth in consolidated production in Nov'24

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of November'24 at 23.23 lakh tonnes. Indian Operation production was higher by 7% YoY while consolidated Crude Steel production grew by 5% YoY. Capacity utilisation for November 24 at Indian Operations was stood at 94%.

The break-up of production is as below: (lakh tonnes)

Particulars Nov'24 Nov'23 YoY Indian Operations 22.53 21.4 7% JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.70 0.90 Consolidated Production 23.23 22.04 5%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Microfinance loan book shrinks by 3.7% sequentially to Rs 4.08 trn in Sep

After Israeli missile, IAF's 'super' Sukhoi-30 to get another major upgrade

58% potential EV buyers discouraged by range anxiety, says report

India calls for stability, unity and territorial integrity of Syria

PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana vs Telugu Titans at 8 PM; Puneri Paltan vs Delhi at 9 PM

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story