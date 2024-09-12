Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delhi CM Kejriwal's judicial custody extended in liquor policy scam case

Delhi CM Kejriwal's judicial custody extended in liquor policy scam case

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, till September 25 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Kejriwal, who was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail, had been granted judicial custody earlier. The court's decision comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary charge sheet against the Chief Minister and others involved in the case.

The Supreme Court is still pending its verdict on Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the CBI and seeking bail.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a related development, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak was granted bail by the Delhi Court in the same case.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty climb at pre-open; Tata Steel, BPCL, Vedanta in focus

Canada to donate 'up to 200,000' doses of mpox vaccine: Govt official

Sudan accuses UAE of arming rival paramilitary, UAE refutes allegations

Dividend, Bonus Issue: SJVN, Varun Beverages, 22 others go ex-date today

One Bavarian Nordic smallpox shot 58% effective against Mpox, shows study

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story