JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 35.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 605.31 crore

Net profit of JTEKT India declined 35.41% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 605.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 583.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.605.31583.887.8110.3146.2361.1525.5841.5719.4830.16

