Cipla's Bengaluru facility gets 8 USFDA observations

The drug major said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued eight observations to the company's manufacturing facility located at Virgonagar, Bengaluru.

The USFDA had conducted an inspection from 7 November to 13 November 2024.

The company said that it will work closely with the USFDA and remains committed to address these observations comprehensively within stipulated time.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The pharma majors consolidated net profit jumped 15.18% to Rs 1,302.53 crore on 5.58% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 7,051.02 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

shares of Cipla shed 0.65% to Rs 1,495.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News