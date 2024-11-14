Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 46.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 169.27% to Rs 17.26 crore

Net profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation declined 46.12% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 169.27% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.17.266.4129.6116.075.452.215.392.205.4210.06

