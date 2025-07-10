JTL Inds jumps on expansion plan

JTL Industries rose 3.41% to Rs 83.62 after the company announced expansion plan aimed at strengthening its position in the high-margin, high-strength steel pipe market.

The company will set up a new Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipe manufacturing line with an annual capacity of 3 lakh metric tonnes, specifically targeting the ASTM/API-grade pipe segment.

In its filing, JTL said the new facility will help unlock margins exceeding Rs 7,000 per tonne and enable the production of over 500 unique product variants (SKUs). The line will allow the company to manufacture round pipes ranging from 6 to 20 inches, square sections from 130x130 mm to 400x400 mm, and rectangular sections from 100x160 mm to 300x500 mm. It will also support thicknesses between 4 mm and 16 mm.

The plant is expected to be operational within the next 12 months and is seen as a key step in JTL's strategy to scale its presence in the value-added segment. With this expansion, the company aims to meet rising demand from industries such as oil & gas, water transmission, and city gas distribution (CGD), which require high-performance piping solutions. The management of JTL Industries stated: "This strategic investment reflects our commitment to diversifying our product portfolio and expanding our footprint in high-grade segments such as oil & gas, water transmission, and city gas distribution (CGD)markets that typically yield superior EBITDA margins of ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 per metric tonne, making this expansion significantly value-accretive. Our entry into higher-thickness, API-compliant products is a natural evolution as we scale both our technical depth and strategic reach.

With this development, JTL will become one of the very few manufacturers in India with the capability to produce large-diameter, high-thickness API-grade ERW pipesplacing us in an exclusive league of technically advanced players. The new line will enable us to offer over 500 SKUs, vastly improving our ability to meet complex and customised infrastructure requirements across industries. Backed by a deeply entrenched distribution network and a proven execution track record, we are confident of scaling this segment efficiently upon commissioning. This move firmly positions JTL as a credible, future-ready force in the API-grade pipe market, both domestically and in select global geographies."