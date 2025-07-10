Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd, Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd and Bang Overseas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 July 2025.

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd tumbled 9.87% to Rs 2481.1 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1267 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd lost 8.70% to Rs 106.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36598 shares in the past one month.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd crashed 7.25% to Rs 779. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14659 shares in the past one month.

Robust Hotels Ltd corrected 6.10% to Rs 281.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1167 shares in the past one month.

Bang Overseas Ltd plummeted 5.58% to Rs 58.07. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6689 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

