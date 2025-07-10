Jash Engineering plans to acquire WesTech Process Equipment India, Mumbai

Jash Engineering announced its plans to acquire WesTech Process Equipment India, Mumbai (WPEIPL) by purchasing 80% stake held by WesTech LLC, USA, along with an additional 10% stake held by employees of the Indian entity. Currently, WPEIPL employees collectively hold a 20% ownership stake in the company. The remaining 10% stake will be acquired from the employees after three years at a pre-agreed valuation multiple.

The acquisition will enable Jash to enter industrial segments such as mining, metal and paper. It services as a strong complement to existing Shivpad Process Equipment Division in Chennai, which currently focuses on the municipal segment.