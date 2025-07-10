Sterling Holiday Resorts opens new property in Dehradun

Sterling Holiday Resorts has announced the opening of Sterling GK Exotica, Dehradun, a premium 36-key boutique hotel located in the heart of the city on Saharanpur Road. This marks Sterling's ninth resort in Uttarakhand and second property in Dehradun, reinforcing its presence in the region and its growing portfolio of business-cum-leisure properties.
Just 5 hours from Delhi NCR and 6 from Chandigarh, the hotel offers seamless access to Haridwar, Roorkee, and Saharanpur. With panoramic views of the Shivalik range and a strategic city-centre location, the hotel caters to both corporate travellers and weekend holidaymakers.
Guests can choose from four thoughtfully designed room categories, from Classic rooms to Premier Rooms to Executive Rooms with balconies and expansive Executive Suites offering dual washrooms and city skyline views. Atop the hotel sits Skyline, Dehradun's highest rooftop restaurant and bar, offering Himalayan herb-infused cuisine, sunset cocktails, and sweeping 270 views of the Shivalik.
The hotel also features two signature venues: Summit, a rooftop banquet for 100 guests, and Mirage, a pillar-free indoor hall accommodating 150 in theatre styleideal for meetings, conferences, offsites, and thematic social events.
