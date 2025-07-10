Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metropolis Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Avantel Ltd and Bayer CropScience Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2025.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd crashed 4.20% to Rs 1971.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 26069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15699 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd lost 4.08% to Rs 1904. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Solar Industries India Ltd tumbled 3.47% to Rs 15928.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4962 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd plummeted 3.42% to Rs 156.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bayer CropScience Ltd pared 3.33% to Rs 6225.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1807 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

