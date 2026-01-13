JTL Industries bags PSTCL order for 220 kV transmission towers

JTL Industries said it has received an order from Punjab State Transmission Corporation (PSTCL) for the manufacture, fabrication and galvanization of 220 kV transmission tower material and substation structures.

The order, awarded by the domestic entity PSTCL, is scheduled to be executed within FY26. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

JTL Industries is amongst the fastest-growing steel tube manufacturers, and its registered office is in Chandigarh. The company has manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Its product offering includes GI pipes, MS black pipes, hollow sections, and solar structures, which cater to diverse industrial and infrastructural applications.