Board of Anand Rathi Wealth approves change in registered office

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
With effect from 12 January 2026

The board of Anand Rathi Wealth at its meeting held on 12 January 2026 has approved shifting of Registered Office of the Company from Floor No. 10, A wing, Express Zone, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400 063 to Floor No. 2, Block B & C, E wing, Trade Link, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013 effective from 12 January 2026.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

