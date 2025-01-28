JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.44% to Rs 451.43 croreNet profit of JTL Industries declined 17.36% to Rs 24.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.44% to Rs 451.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 567.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales451.43567.39 -20 OPM %7.787.49 -PBDT35.9441.83 -14 PBT33.6940.33 -16 NP24.9430.18 -17
