JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.44% to Rs 451.43 crore

Net profit of JTL Industries declined 17.36% to Rs 24.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.44% to Rs 451.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 567.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.451.43567.397.787.4935.9441.8333.6940.3324.9430.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News