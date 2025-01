Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.66% to Rs 1236.87 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 10.31% to Rs 593.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 538.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 1236.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1245.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1236.871245.1349.4052.18813.47733.69608.10539.67593.66538.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News