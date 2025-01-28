CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 67.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.13% to Rs 2515.68 croreNet profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions declined 67.82% to Rs 240.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 747.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.13% to Rs 2515.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1978.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2515.681978.75 27 OPM %13.1613.18 -PBDT363.26288.18 26 PBT334.86264.46 27 NP240.53747.50 -68
