JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.47% to Rs 543.86 crore

Net profit of JTL Industries declined 46.84% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 543.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 515.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.543.86515.674.307.7526.3342.6121.8940.7216.3230.70

