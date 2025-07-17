Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 33.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 13351.20 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 33.95% to Rs 1140.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 851.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 13351.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13005.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.13351.2013005.5014.4912.032076.201640.301618.101178.101140.60851.50

